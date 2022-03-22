Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 165.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,211 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,920 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,337 shares of company stock valued at $206,767,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

NVDA stock opened at $267.34 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.72 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

