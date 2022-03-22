Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 362.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,908 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 241,895 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 352,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 120,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 72,083 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 108,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 57,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 41,537 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of HNDL opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.