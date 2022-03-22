Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 362.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,908 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 241,895 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 352,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 120,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 72,083 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 108,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 57,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 41,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HNDL opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

