Strike Price Up 7.1% This Week (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $39.74 or 0.00093316 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $124.67 million and $10.54 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.31 or 0.07040434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.12 or 0.99920440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00042625 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,060 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.