Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

