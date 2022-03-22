Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.170-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.89 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.31.

SUMO stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,439 shares of company stock valued at $115,673 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,423,000 after acquiring an additional 653,842 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sumo Logic by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 495,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sumo Logic by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,860,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 294,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sumo Logic by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 204,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

