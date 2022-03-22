Sundial Growers (SNDL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SNDL stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sundial Growers has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $882.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 5.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 33,812.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,139,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 11.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 149,922 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 72,989 shares in the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

