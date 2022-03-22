Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 184.71% from the stock’s previous close.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,688. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $48,008.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,131 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $57,068.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,292 shares of company stock worth $612,097. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after buying an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Sunrun by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Sunrun by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after buying an additional 772,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after buying an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,902,000 after buying an additional 244,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

