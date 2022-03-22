Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,161,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,219,000 after buying an additional 260,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,318,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,311,000 after purchasing an additional 572,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $98,289,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 548,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after buying an additional 3,388,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.