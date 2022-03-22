Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up to $8.69

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $9.13. Super Group (SGHC) shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 122 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGHC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

About Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC)

SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

