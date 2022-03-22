Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Reaches $0.11

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.78 million and $373,592.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.17 or 0.07059193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00100130 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,138,431 coins and its circulating supply is 348,390,768 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

