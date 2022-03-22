SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,863 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of SVB Financial Group worth $39,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 593.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,906,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $565.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $598.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.64. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $467.22 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.29.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

