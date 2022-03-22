SVB Leerink Lowers Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Price Target to $18.00

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 161.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GRPH. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.13.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 100,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $899,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 177,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,281. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $85,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

