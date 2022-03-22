S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $32.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $82.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.20 million to $83.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $94.30 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $98.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on SANW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&W Seed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

