Swap Hits Market Capitalization of $203,451.57 (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Swap has a total market cap of $203,451.57 and $58.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00047834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.48 or 0.07050983 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.47 or 1.00273940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 14,990,612 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

