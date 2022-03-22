Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Trading 10% Higher

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

