Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €135.00 by UBS Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) has been given a €135.00 ($148.35) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($138.46) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($143.96) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €120.37 ($132.27).

FRA:SY1 opened at €106.05 ($116.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €116.63. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($80.75).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

