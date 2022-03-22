SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0223 on Top Exchanges

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $18,829.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 61.2% higher against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.00315839 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010940 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005171 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00037216 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.40 or 0.00759591 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,692,789 coins and its circulating supply is 123,059,559 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.