Synthetify Hits One Day Volume of $163,461.00 (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002180 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Synthetify has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Synthetify has a total market cap of $5.22 million and $163,461.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00046926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.91 or 0.07030145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,520.92 or 0.99845519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00042709 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars.

