Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 548.13 ($7.22).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 575 ($7.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 410 ($5.40) to GBX 350 ($4.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.06) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.27) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 305.60 ($4.02) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 327.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 420.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 241.80 ($3.18) and a one year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.30 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

In related news, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,426.54). Also, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian acquired 223,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £614,625 ($809,142.97).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

