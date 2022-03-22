TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.87. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 33,713 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 159.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TAL Education Group by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,283,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after buying an additional 2,455,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
