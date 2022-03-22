Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) will report sales of $6.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.13 million and the lowest is $6.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 million to $37.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tango Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $133,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

