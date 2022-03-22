Taraxa (TARA) Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Taraxa (TARA) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Taraxa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Taraxa has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. Taraxa has a market cap of $7.15 million and $1.50 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taraxa Coin Profile

Taraxa (CRYPTO:TARA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project . The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Taraxa Coin Trading

