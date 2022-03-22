Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 197,602 shares.The stock last traded at $5.83 and had previously closed at $5.79.

TH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.85.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $590.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Target Hospitality by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

