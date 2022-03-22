TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT Lowered to $23.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. 30,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,495. The company has a market cap of $124.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $25.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

