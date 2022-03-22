TD Securities Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$33.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.25 to C$31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.44.

Shares of D.UN stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.11. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$20.81 and a 52 week high of C$30.53.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,760,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$365,817,773.34.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

