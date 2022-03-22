Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 511.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $339,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 26.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HQH stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.02. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

