TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 80.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,211. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $176.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.06. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 567,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,809,604.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 619,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

