Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,467.73

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,467.73 ($19.32) and traded as high as GBX 1,534 ($20.19). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,524 ($20.06), with a volume of 184,325 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,467.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,366.13.
About Telecom Plus (LON:TEP)
