Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,467.73

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,467.73 ($19.32) and traded as high as GBX 1,534 ($20.19). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,524 ($20.06), with a volume of 184,325 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,467.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,366.13.

About Telecom Plus (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

