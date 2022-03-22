Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 120 to SEK 100. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/3/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/23/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/17/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a SEK 121 price target on the stock, down previously from SEK 151.

1/26/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a SEK 125 price target on the stock, up previously from SEK 123.

1/26/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a SEK 125 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from SEK 95 to SEK 96.

ERIC stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $3,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

