Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.97 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) reported sales of $5.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full-year sales of $26.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $27.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $28.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ ERIC opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.31. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.39.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (Get Rating)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
