Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.97 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) reported sales of $5.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full-year sales of $26.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $27.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $28.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 target price (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 price objective (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.31. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

