Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.79

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.79 and last traded at $57.24, with a volume of 1539526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

Several research analysts have commented on TENB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.74 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,666 shares of company stock worth $8,584,400. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

