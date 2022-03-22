Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $4.65

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.93. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 348,615 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.