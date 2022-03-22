TenUp Market Capitalization Hits $823,256.17 (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. TenUp has a total market cap of $823,256.17 and approximately $53,716.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenUp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001014 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 227,311,856 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

