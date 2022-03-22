Terracoin Trading Up 48.4% This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $402,501.69 and approximately $5,097.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 48.4% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,907.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.21 or 0.00867470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00210945 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00026772 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

