TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) & Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Critical Contrast

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 26.61% -5.90% -1.45% Centennial Resource Development 13.42% 7.83% 5.30%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TETRA Technologies and Centennial Resource Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Centennial Resource Development 0 7 2 0 2.22

Centennial Resource Development has a consensus target price of $8.53, indicating a potential upside of 7.13%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 5.61, meaning that its share price is 461% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Centennial Resource Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.24 $103.33 million $0.82 4.59 Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 2.20 $138.18 million $0.42 18.95

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than TETRA Technologies. TETRA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats TETRA Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

