TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.08

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.74. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 2,457,884 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $473.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)
TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.
