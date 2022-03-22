TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.08

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.74. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 2,457,884 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $473.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

