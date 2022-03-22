Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.90) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Tharisa stock opened at GBX 157 ($2.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £443.28 million and a PE ratio of 5.55. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 165 ($2.17). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.24.
Tharisa Company Profile (Get Rating)
