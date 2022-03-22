Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.90) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Tharisa stock opened at GBX 157 ($2.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £443.28 million and a PE ratio of 5.55. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 165 ($2.17). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.24.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

