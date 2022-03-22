The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $134.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.11. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

