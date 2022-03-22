The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) will report $68.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.30 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year sales of $328.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.30 million to $331.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $408.07 million, with estimates ranging from $395.80 million to $428.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKIN shares. William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a current ratio of 13.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

