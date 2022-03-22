The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.41

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.41 and traded as high as $33.85. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 2,066 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

In other The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $109,987.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11,192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares during the period.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

