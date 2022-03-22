The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,064,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.05.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $273.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.42 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.34.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

