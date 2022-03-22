The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.10

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as low as $5.93. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 21,403 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 22.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.