The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $16.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.35.

NYSE VRT opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,596,381 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,677,000 after buying an additional 1,674,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,562,000 after purchasing an additional 575,439 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

