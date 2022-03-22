The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.96 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) will announce $12.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.18 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $17.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $47.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.59 billion to $51.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $49.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.27 billion to $52.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $339.00 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $317.72 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.65. The company has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.