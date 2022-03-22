The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $99.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $87.31. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.