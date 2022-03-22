The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 3.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $76,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $329.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.20 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.17.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

