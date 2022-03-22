The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. J. M. Smucker reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J. M. Smucker.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share.
NYSE SJM traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $130.11. 19,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.46. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)
The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.