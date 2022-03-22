The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,507 shares of company stock worth $15,141,231 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

