The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Stuart Aitken Sells 52,678 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $2,936,798.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 130,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,160. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.