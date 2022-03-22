The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,914 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Marcus by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 50,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 410,078 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $528.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.71. Marcus has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

